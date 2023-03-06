This immaculate Bedford family home has a mega open plan kitchen diner
It’s just off Goldington Avenue
This immaculate family home is what people in the know call turnkey.
You won’t have to lift a finger if you buy this bad boy.
The four-bed home in Richmond Road, Bedford, is on the market with Goodacres Residential, Kempston, with offers in the region of £575,000 accepted.
As well as that phenomenal kitchen/diner (with patio doors to the garden, no less), there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate living room.
The master is on the top floor and has a nice little en suite.
There’s even a driveway and garage round the corner – and in the back garden, there’s a garden room too.
Let’s take a shufti…