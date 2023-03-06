This immaculate Bedford family home has a mega open plan kitchen diner

It’s just off Goldington Avenue

This immaculate family home is what people in the know call turnkey.

You won’t have to lift a finger if you buy this bad boy.

The four-bed home in Richmond Road, Bedford, is on the market with Goodacres Residential, Kempston, with offers in the region of £575,000 accepted.

As well as that phenomenal kitchen/diner (with patio doors to the garden, no less), there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate living room.

The master is on the top floor and has a nice little en suite.

There’s even a driveway and garage round the corner – and in the back garden, there’s a garden room too.

Let’s take a shufti…

1 . Entrance hall The accommodation is spread over three floors Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/dining room This room - which features patio doors to the garden - measures 19ft 6in by 18ft 5in Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston Photo Sales

3 . Living room This room measures 15ft 1in by 11ft 11in Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom 1 On the second floor you have a 19ft master bedroom with en suite Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston Photo Sales