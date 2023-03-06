News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Goodacres Residential, Kempston)
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Goodacres Residential, Kempston)
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Goodacres Residential, Kempston)

This immaculate Bedford family home has a mega open plan kitchen diner

It’s just off Goldington Avenue

By Clare Turner
2 minutes ago

This immaculate family home is what people in the know call turnkey.

You won’t have to lift a finger if you buy this bad boy.

The four-bed home in Richmond Road, Bedford, is on the market with Goodacres Residential, Kempston, with offers in the region of £575,000 accepted.

You can view it here on Rightmove

As well as that phenomenal kitchen/diner (with patio doors to the garden, no less), there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate living room.

The master is on the top floor and has a nice little en suite.

There’s even a driveway and garage round the corner – and in the back garden, there’s a garden room too.

Let’s take a shufti…

1. Entrance hall

The accommodation is spread over three floors

Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen/dining room

This room - which features patio doors to the garden - measures 19ft 6in by 18ft 5in

Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

Photo Sales

3. Living room

This room measures 15ft 1in by 11ft 11in

Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

Photo Sales

4. Bedroom 1

On the second floor you have a 19ft master bedroom with en suite

Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
BedfordKempstonRightmove