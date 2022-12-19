Fly-tipper fined for dumping mattress in Bedford's Priory Country Park

A fly-tipper has been fined for illegally dumping a mattress from his car at the glass recycling bank in Priory Country Park.

The man responsible was identified by the council's CCTV cameras.

And despite the fly-tipper failing to register his car to its new address, the Environmental Crime Team was still able to locate him and he was given a fixed penalty notice (FPN) of £400.

The mattress dumped at Priory Country Park

Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: "I would like to thank our Environmental Crime Team who have been invaluable in helping us crack down on fly-tipping here in Bedford borough.

“Fly-tipping is a criminal offence, and are seeking to clamp down and enforce any case we possibly can, either through the issue of a FPN or through a prosecution. Fly-tipping can ruin our countryside and our communities, we will continue to raise awareness that it is criminal and unacceptable.

“If you witness an incident of fly-tipping, please report it as soon as you can to give our officers the best chance of catching the perpetrators. This is just one of over 100 FPNs issued this year to people caught fly-tipping with our enforcement teams working tirelessly to find and prosecute people who are carrying out unlawful activities.”

