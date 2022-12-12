Caught on camera: Can you name these Bedford fly-tippers?

The council is cracking down

Can you help name these fly-tippers?

Bedford Borough Council is asking for your help and this rogues gallery comes on the back of last week’s story in Bedford Today where a woman was fined £400 for dumping a sofa in Faraday Square

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “This is blatant criminality that blights communities and we’re determined to stamp it out.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public for their vigilance and having helped us catch the perpetrators in previous cases. But we need your help again to identify the latest fly-tippers. Fly-tipping is illegal and seriously damages our environment which is why I would appeal to anyone who sees fly-tipping to report it.

“We want to warn people to dispose of their waste responsibly and within the law. Not only does fly-tipping incur a cost to the council to remove and dispose of waste, but it also uses resources which could be used to keep other essential services going through these unprecedented times.”

1. . The council wants to speak to this woman about fly-tipping in Endsleigh Road, Bedford, on July 15 - incident ref 53833

2. . Officers also want to speak to these men about fly-tipping in Endsleigh Road, Bedford, on August 3 - incident ref 53836

3. . The council wants to speak to these men about fly-tipping in Endsleigh Road, Bedford, on September 12 - incident ref 53482

4. . Officers want to speak to this pair about fly-tipping in Endsleigh Road, Bedford, on September 22 - incident ref 55388