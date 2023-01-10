Fancy planting a tree? Then join Bedford’s first Miyawaki forest planting project

The first Miyawaki planting project in Bedford will take place later this month – and YOU could get involved.

The council is inviting volunteers “to make a positive impact in their community” by helping create dense, biodiverse urban forests using the Miyawaki method with native trees

3,200 trees will be planted close together to create a mini-forest within 10 years.

Fancy planting a tree?

But what is the Miyawaki method?

A proven technique for creating sustainable forests in urban areas, it involves planting a diverse selection of native trees and shrubs closely together. This allows the plants to grow quickly and create a healthy ecosystem.

The resulting forests not only look attractive, but also provide environmental benefits such as improved air quality, reduced noise pollution, and increased habitat for wildlife.

Volunteering

All ages are welcome, although those under 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult. No prior experience is necessary, just a willingness to get your hands dirty. Staff will be on hand.

You will however need to book in advance. Planting sessions at Longholme Way on Saturday, January 21 are up to one and a half hours starting at 9.30am, 11am (fully booked), and 1pm. Email [email protected]

Future volunteering planting opportunities include:

Maskell Drive – January 26, 10.30am and 12.30pm – 1,600 trees

Duchess Road – February 3, 10.30am – 120 trees

Thor Drive – date TBC – 110 trees