“Being a mum of two is harder,” says new Bedford Prison chief

New podcast highlights the work being done to break cycle of crime

By Clare Turner
The governor at HMP Bedford is set to appear in a new podcast showing what life is really like behind the prison walls.

Ali Barker, 44, shares the highs and lows of her work to keep prisoners and communities safe while reducing reoffending.

But she says although the job is tough, being a mum of two is harder.

Bedford Prison
Ali joined the prison service when she was 21 years old and HMP Bedford at the start of this year.

She said: “When I started out there weren’t as many women in the service so I’m really proud to have risen through the ranks. Being a woman has never held me back, although people often don’t believe me when I tell them I’m a governor who is responsible for hundreds of staff and almost 400 prisoners.

“This job isn’t easy and I have had challenges over the years. But I have to say, being a mum of two is harder.

"The people I work with every day make it all worthwhile and together it feels like we’re making a real difference to offenders’ lives while protecting the public.”

Most people never get the chance to see inside a prison and this four-part series podcast – the first of its kind – is narrated by actor Ben Bailey Smith.

Called A Prison’s Guide To, it’s available on all podcasting platforms.

You can listen to it here

HMP Bedford is also hiring. You don’t need qualifications to become a prison officer, training is available and the salary starts at £30,880.

You can find out more here