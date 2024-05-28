Fancy getting your eco on?: The Great Big Green Week returns to Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you’re passionate about the environment, the good news is the Great Big Green Week is back.

The UK’s largest celebration of nature and call for action on climate change returns this June for its fourth year.

And there’s has a whole host of events lined up on Saturday, June 15 – at The Higgins Bedford, Panacea Museum, and John Bunyan Museum. The programme aims to raise awareness about environmental conservation and inspire residents.

A previous plant sale at The Higgins

On Saturday, June 15:

At The Higgins Bedford, there’ll be willow weaving and the art of mending with the Mend-Up Crew. The Good Life Garden will be creating mini planters and bird feeders using household recyclables, there will also be a craft session for families with artist Marisa Straccia as well as a plant stall.

Meanwhile, John Bunyan Museum is hosting a felt flower workshop, community garden planting, and craft inspired natural sculptures. Families can also enjoy a camouflage materials trail around the garden.

At Panacea Museum, visitors can participate in a Craft Stash Swap, promoting sustainable practices and reducing waste by exchanging crafting materials.

Other events coordinated by the council for the green week include Yoga and Wellbeing in the Park, a mindful walk and a guided tour along the river, and community gardening sessions at Addison Howard Park, Kempston and Bunyan Sports and Fitness Centre.

