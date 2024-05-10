Popular Yoga and Wellbeing in the Park event returns to Bedford Park next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Yoga and Wellbeing in the Park event returns to Bedford Park on Sunday, June 9.

This popular community event, now in its fifth year, has become a staple of Bedford’s summer calendar, offering a day of relaxation, rejuvenation, and holistic wellness for all ages and abilities.

The free to attend day-long event will feature 18 free Yoga and wellbeing sessions, led by fully qualified coaches, covering a diverse range of styles and practices. Participants can enjoy sessions tailored for various age groups and skill levels, including Hatha, Ashtanga Vinyasana, Chair Yoga, Tai Chi, and more. Additionally, attendees can explore alternative wellness activities such as sound baths, laughter yoga, and mindful games for children and families.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture, enthusiastic about the event, said: “Yoga and Wellbeing in the Park has become a well-liked tradition in our community, providing a space for relaxation, reflection, and connection.

“This year, we are thrilled to offer an expanded line-up of sessions, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy. I encourage residents of all ages to join us at Bedford Park on Sunday, June 9 for a day of wellness and community spirit.”

In addition to the yoga sessions, a Wellbeing Information Desk will offer resources and advice from local mental health services and charities. Visitors can learn about regular weekly activity sessions focused on improving mental health and wellbeing, as well as self-help concepts and other available services.

The event, organised by the Bedford Borough Council Sports Development Team, will be based near the Pavilion. There will be two designated Yoga areas to accommodate the diverse programme of activities.

Sessions will run from 10am to 7pm, with each session lasting 45 minutes to allow participants time to rest and prepare for their next activity.

Registration for the event is free, and no booking is necessary.

Yoga mats will be available at the registration desk for those who need them.

While traditionally held in conjunction with International Yoga Day, this year’s event has been rescheduled to June 9 due to prior park bookings.