eCargo Bikes hit 1,800km across Bedford since launch

Council reckon they have saved 200kg of CO2

By Clare Turner
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 3:08pm

eCargo Bikes used by Bedford Borough Council have already travelled over 1,800km since they were unveiled two years ago.

The council bought six of them with Department of Transport funding and says it has saved approximately 200kg of CO2 compared to using a van for the same journeys.

The bikes have been used by the council’s sustainable transport team to transport materials to schools and run events as well as its parks and open spaces and tree inspection teams.

The mayor with the eCargo bikes

On Tuesday, November 15, they’ll be a range of electric vehicles and eCargo bikes for businesses to try out at Elstow Park and Ride

