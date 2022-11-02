eCargo Bikes hit 1,800km across Bedford since launch
Council reckon they have saved 200kg of CO2
By Clare Turner
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
2nd Nov 2022, 3:08pm
eCargo Bikes used by Bedford Borough Council have already travelled over 1,800km since they were unveiled two years ago.
The council bought six of them with Department of Transport funding and says it has saved approximately 200kg of CO2 compared to using a van for the same journeys.
The bikes have been used by the council’s sustainable transport team to transport materials to schools and run events as well as its parks and open spaces and tree inspection teams.