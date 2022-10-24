News you can trust since 1845

Got a Bedford business and you want to go electric?

Well, you’re in luck

By Clare Turner
38 minutes ago - 1 min read

An electric vehicle event is being run in the town to help Bedford businesses.

Bedford Borough Council has teamed up with the Energy Saving Trust to host a Go Electric Showcase.

The event aims to support local businesses, helping them understand the options available to go electric. Attendees will learn about a range of electric vehicles, charging options and the financial incentives available.

The Go Electric Showcase takes place next month (November)

Most Popular

Read More
Bus services in Bedford are getting worse say worried passengers

Independent specialists from the Energy Saving Trust will be giving a presentation, answering questions, and providing information. There will be an opportunity to view a range of electric vehicles and speak with current users.

Visitors will also be able to test-ride ebikes and ecargo bikes.

The event at Elstow Park and Ride takes place on Tuesday, November 15 is free to attend but places are limited.

Advertisement

Visit here to book a place

There’ll be presentations from the Energy Saving Trust at 11.30am aa well as 1.30pm with lunch at 12.30pm.

BedfordBedford Borough Council