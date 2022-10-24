Got a Bedford business and you want to go electric?
Well, you’re in luck
An electric vehicle event is being run in the town to help Bedford businesses.
Bedford Borough Council has teamed up with the Energy Saving Trust to host a Go Electric Showcase.
The event aims to support local businesses, helping them understand the options available to go electric. Attendees will learn about a range of electric vehicles, charging options and the financial incentives available.
Independent specialists from the Energy Saving Trust will be giving a presentation, answering questions, and providing information. There will be an opportunity to view a range of electric vehicles and speak with current users.
Visitors will also be able to test-ride ebikes and ecargo bikes.
The event at Elstow Park and Ride takes place on Tuesday, November 15 is free to attend but places are limited.
There’ll be presentations from the Energy Saving Trust at 11.30am aa well as 1.30pm with lunch at 12.30pm.