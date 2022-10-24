An electric vehicle event is being run in the town to help Bedford businesses.

Bedford Borough Council has teamed up with the Energy Saving Trust to host a Go Electric Showcase.

The event aims to support local businesses, helping them understand the options available to go electric. Attendees will learn about a range of electric vehicles, charging options and the financial incentives available.

The Go Electric Showcase takes place next month (November)

Independent specialists from the Energy Saving Trust will be giving a presentation, answering questions, and providing information. There will be an opportunity to view a range of electric vehicles and speak with current users.

Visitors will also be able to test-ride ebikes and ecargo bikes.

The event at Elstow Park and Ride takes place on Tuesday, November 15 is free to attend but places are limited.

Advertisement