Council called out to hundreds of rodent infestations in Bedford

Bedford Borough Council was called out to deal with hundreds of rodent infestations last year, new figures show.

The British Pest Control Association said pest management is vital to maintaining people's health and wellbeing, but the high cost of services often leads to ineffective DIY methods.

Freedom of information requests by Direct Line Home Insurance show Bedford Borough Council tackled 499 rodent infestations in 2022 – up from 444 the year before.

It was also up from 439 infestations recorded in 2020.

And the council has given residents these handy steps to avoid any rodent problems in the future:

Keep all household waste in your refuse bins and ensure the lids are shut, especially food waste

De-clutter your garden and remove and dispose of unwanted items

Prevent rodents from gaining access to your house by sealing up any unnecessary holes, especially around drains and pipes

Use rodent-proof bird feeders and tables in gardens and avoid spreading food over the ground

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “Bedford Borough Council offers a pest control service at a very competitive rate and also provides a number of pest control services for free to residents in receipt of full council tax support.

“Our pest control service also carries out rodent control on public land throughout Bedford borough.”

Ian Andrew, chief executive at the British Pest Control Association, said rodents are a "serious public health pest" with rapid breeding cycles, which means infestations can escalate quickly.

He added: "Unfortunately, being unable to afford pest control increases the likelihood of people either ignoring infestations or attempting DIY pest control methods, which can make the issue worse and endanger other people or non-target species."

Mr Andrew said: "Pest management is vital for maintaining the safety, health and wellbeing of people, so it would be great to see something in the UK like the proactive approach New York City are taking, with the appointment of a 'rat tsar'."

Dan Simson, head of Direct Line Home Insurance, added mice and rats pose a real risk to people's homes and health.

