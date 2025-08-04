Police hunt for arsonists after Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve devastated by fire

By Clare Turner
Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 11:37 BST
Before and after pictures from The Greensand Trust's websiteplaceholder image
Before and after pictures from The Greensand Trust's website
The Greensand Trust has set up an appeal after fire bugs left the Clophill Lakes boardwalk in ruins.

Multiples fires were started at around 2.14am on Saturday (August 2) with arsonists attacking signs and dog bins – completely destroyed the boardwalk and devastating the surrounding area.

Amazingly, the Nature Reserve is still open – although the area between the lakes is staying closed – and the trust has already set up an appeal to rebuild the 69 metres walkway.

So far, in just a few days, it’s already raised £10,833 of a target of £100,000.

You can access the appeal here

In a statement on The Greensand Trust website, it said: “The boardwalk was more than just a path; it linked communities with nature, making it accessible for everyone, including those with limited mobility. Its loss has deeply impacted conservation efforts, environmental education, and visitor experience at the reserve. Rebuilding it is vital to restoring the connection people have with nature in this beautiful setting.”

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed two crews from Shefford, Ampthill and Woburn attended the blaze and used a high-pressure lance and two main jets to bring it under control.

Following an investigation, BFRS Fire Investigation Team together with Bedfordshire Police Scenes of Crime Officers concluded the fire was started deliberately.

Anyone with info should call the police on 101.

Detective Constable Chloe Vickery said: “We have launched an investigation after we were called at around 4.25am on Saturday to reports that fires had been started in a number of locations at Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve.

“The fires, which we believe were started deliberately, have sadly caused a significant amount of damage, and we’re appealing for anyone with information which may help us identify those responsible to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 or via www.beds.police.uk quoting reference 40/44385/25.”

