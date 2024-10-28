Man in his 70s dies after falling into river at Bedford's Priory Country Park
A pensioner has died after falling into the river at Priory Country Park.
Police were called at 10.20am on Thursday (October 24) along with fire crews crews from Kempston and Luton, a boat from Bedford and specialist dive crews.
Firefighters in full water safety PPE used a sled, drone and underwater camera to search the water and initially failed to find the man at Barkers Lane.
However, later the same day, the body of a man in his 70s was recovered. And although formal identification has yet to take place, his family have been informed.
A police spokesman confirmed they are continuing inquiries on behalf of the coroner.