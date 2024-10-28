Man in his 70s dies after falling into river at Bedford's Priory Country Park

Police were called to Priory Country Park on Thursday morning (October 24) following reports a man had fallen into the river

A pensioner has died after falling into the river at Priory Country Park.

Police were called at 10.20am on Thursday (October 24) along with fire crews crews from Kempston and Luton, a boat from Bedford and specialist dive crews.

Firefighters in full water safety PPE used a sled, drone and underwater camera to search the water and initially failed to find the man at Barkers Lane.

However, later the same day, the body of a man in his 70s was recovered. And although formal identification has yet to take place, his family have been informed.

A police spokesman confirmed they are continuing inquiries on behalf of the coroner.