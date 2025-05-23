Businesses evacuated as plastic waste fire seen from Sharnbrook and Harrold

Firefighters on the scene at an industrial estate in Rushden (Picture: NFRS)

Dozens of crews are on the scene of a fire at a plastic recycling facility on a Rushden industrial estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the blaze is so huge, Beds Fire & Rescue has even put out an alert to residents in this county not to worry.

Emergency services were called to the fire at Monoworld on the Sanders Lodge Industrial Estate just before 6.30am today (Friday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters at the industrial estate in Rushden (Picture: NFRS)

Staff were evacuated from the large recycling warehouse with Northants Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) deploying 10 fire engines, three turntable ladders, two water bowsers and a high-volume pump.

And in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Beds Fire & Rescue said: “There is a large incident in Rushden (Northants) and smoke can be seen from the Harrold and Sharnbrook areas.

“If you see smoke, there’s no need to ring 999 – emergency services are aware and are dealing with the incident.”

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are receiving cross-border support from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service in dealing with this incident, and we anticipate we will be on scene for the rest of the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A section of Wellingborough Road near the warehouse is closed, and due to the large smoke plume coming from the blaze, we are asking people nearby to avoid the area and keep their windows and doors closed.”

Staff at nearby premises have also been evacuated due to the intensity of the blaze.

Residents from across the area have reported seeing the plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

Debris has been seen dropping into gardens and on to homes.