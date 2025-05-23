Crews put out blaze in Ampthill as 100 tonnes of shredded waste goes up in flames

By Clare Turner
Published 23rd May 2025, 11:20 BST
Crews from Ampthill and Toddington were called to a fire in Station Road, Ampthill, on Wednesday (May 21).

The blaze involved 100 tonnes of shredded waste which crews brought until control using two hose reels. Firefighters also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The cause of the fire – which happened at 12.50pm – was accidental.

