Worker jailed for life after sexually abusing THREE RESIDENTS in a Bedfordshire care home

A sexual predator who abused residents for over a decade while working in a Bedfordshire care facility has been jailed for life.

William James, formerly known as Stephen Umney, was a support worker in a care facility where it was discovered he sexually abused three residents between 2010 and 2020.

The offences were discovered in November 2021 when James’ computers were examined as part of an investigation into indecent images of children led by Northamptonshire Police, and following this Bedfordshire Police took on a second investigation.

During the investigation, it was revealed that James had been recording himself abusing residents, and pleasuring himself, within his former place of work.

In May at Luton Crown Court, James, 40, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder, nine counts of causing a person with a mental disorder to engage in sexual activity, three counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a person with a mental disorder, and one count of voyeurism.

He was found not guilty of three counts of ill-treatment of a person who lacks capacity, however this will remain on record.

Yesterday (Tuesday) at Luton Crown Court he was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of eight years and four months.

Detective Constable Claire Long, from Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People unit, said: “This was a horrific case where James exploited three people for his own sexual gratification.

“These offences will have a significant impact on the victims and their families, and they will carry this trauma with them. Our specialist officers and partnership services will continue to work with and support the victims and their families.

“This case was a lengthy and complex investigation, and is just one of many which demonstrates our commitment to tackling offenders and keeping vulnerable people safe.

