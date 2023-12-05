Kempston man saves stepdaughter from savage axe attack after her ex partner wouldn't take no for an answer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who saved his stepdaughter from being attacked with an axe has been recognised at a national awards for acts of bravery.

David Darnell rushed downstairs in the middle of the attack at his family home in Kempston.

David Darnell with Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst

Advertisement

Advertisement

His stepdaughter had just told her former partner she didn’t want to get back together when he started attacking her with an axe he’d stuffed down his trousers.

Thankfully, her stepdad Mr Darnell managed to tackle him to the ground, grabbing the weapon before the ex ran off.

Both Mr Darnell and his stepdaughter were injured in the attack – which happened in April 2021 – and the offender was jailed for 16 years and eight months.

And last week, Mr Darnell was praised for his bravery at the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s (NPCC) annual Police Public Bravery Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ceremony was held to honour brave members of the public who have placed themselves in dangerous situations, carrying out courageous and selfless acts to help protect others, defend their communities, prevent and detect crime and actively assist the police.

Bedfordshire Police Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: “Mr Darnell’s courage and selflessness has probably saved his stepdaughter’s life.

“It is timely as well that this award has come during the 16 days of action campaign against gender based violence, where we highlight the scourge of things like domestic abuse in our communities.

“I know we ask our police officers to run towards danger and put themselves between harm and the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We support them in doing so by providing training, safety equipment and support in the form of other police officers. The ask is still a significant one and takes great courage and bravery every day to deliver.

“But, when we see members of the public step up to perform enormously brave acts, they do not have the same armour, they do not necessarily know that help is coming.