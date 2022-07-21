Woman pulled to the floor and assaulted by two men in 'terrifying' Bedford attack

A woman was assaulted by two men who pulled her to the floor in a broad daylight attack.

The incident happened near The Finches Ashburnham Road at around 12.45pm on Thursday, July 14.

The woman was carrying a child’s car seat when she was approached by the two men who assaulted her, before running off towards Bedford Railway Station.

Bedfordshire Police

The men are described as white and around 5’8” and were both wearing masks. One was wearing a full black tracksuit and the other was wearing a full grey tracksuit. One of these men was on a push bike.

PC Alex Brown said: “This is a terrifying assault on a lone woman and we want to catch whoever is responsible, which is why we are appealing for information which may help with our enquiries.

“If you were around the Ashburnham Road area or the train station and saw anything or know who may be behind this assault, please contact us.”

If you have any information, please call 101 or use the force’s online reporting centre and quote reference 40/40544/22.