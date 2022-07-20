Have your say on future of Bedford's Greyfriars

The council is after your views about what to do with Greyfriars – whether you live nearby or not.

It says as part of Local Plan 2040, the area – formerly home to the police – is an “opportunity for regeneration and development of new homes”.

The former Greyfriars police station

On the Bedford Borough Council website, it says: “In building new homes and replacing existing ones, bpha and the council will want to take a long-term view by providing homes that fit well into the neighbourhood, are of high quality, are environmentally sustainable and will stand the test of time.”

Ideas could include:

The creation of new homes and a greater mix of types of homes

The creation of homes that are of high-quality and are environmentally sustainable

Improving the attractiveness and security of the area

Providing better outdoor space, facilities and improved landscaped areas