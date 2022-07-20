Have your say on future of Bedford's Greyfriars

How would you like to see the area develop?

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 5:15 pm

The council is after your views about what to do with Greyfriars – whether you live nearby or not.

It says as part of Local Plan 2040, the area – formerly home to the police – is an “opportunity for regeneration and development of new homes”.

You can have your say here

The former Greyfriars police station

On the Bedford Borough Council website, it says: “In building new homes and replacing existing ones, bpha and the council will want to take a long-term view by providing homes that fit well into the neighbourhood, are of high quality, are environmentally sustainable and will stand the test of time.”

Ideas could include:

The creation of new homes and a greater mix of types of homes

The creation of homes that are of high-quality and are environmentally sustainable

Improving the attractiveness and security of the area

Providing better outdoor space, facilities and improved landscaped areas

No decisions have been made as yet and the planning process will take several years.

