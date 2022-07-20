Have your say on future of Bedford's Greyfriars

The council is after your views about what to do with Greyfriars – whether you live nearby or not.
It says as part of Local Plan 2040, the area – formerly home to the police – is an “opportunity for regeneration and development of new homes”.
On the Bedford Borough Council website, it says: “In building new homes and replacing existing ones, bpha and the council will want to take a long-term view by providing homes that fit well into the neighbourhood, are of high quality, are environmentally sustainable and will stand the test of time.”
Ideas could include:
The creation of new homes and a greater mix of types of homes
The creation of homes that are of high-quality and are environmentally sustainable
Improving the attractiveness and security of the area
Providing better outdoor space, facilities and improved landscaped areas
No decisions have been made as yet and the planning process will take several years.