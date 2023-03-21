She used a hammer to smash her way into the flat

The woman, who was killed when she blew up the block of flats where she lived, died as a result of misadventure – a coroner ruled today (Tuesday).

Reena James, 43, caused an inferno after using a hammer to smash her way into a noisy neighbour’s home in Bedford.

An aerial view of the Redwood Grove fire (Beds Fire & Rescue)

She poured petrol over the surfaces and used a naked flame to set it alight.

Residents jumped out of windows following the explosion – which could be heard half a mile away – and three people were taken to hospital. A fire fighter and one resident were treated for smoke inhalation at Bedford Hospital. The other resident went to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with leg injuries.

A neighbour had tried to rescue Reena – who had lived alone in a ground floor flat of the building since 2010 – after finding her in the hallway.

But after getting overcome by smoke, was forced to jump out his window.

The hearing at Ampthill heard that Reena did not get on with her upstairs neighbour. Matters got worse during the lockdown when she was working from home. She complained to the management company about the neighbour who put her washing machine on and exercised early in the morning and shouted at her children.

She had also complained to the police, councillors and her landlord about her problems, the inquest was told.

Bedfordshire senior coroner Emma Whitting said: “Reena was 43. She was born on 13 April 1979 and was last living in Bedford.

“On 4 July last year there was an explosion and substantial fire in the block of flats in Redwood Grove flats.

“The fire spread causing catastrophic damage to the structure.”

Fire investigator Trevor Gradwell-Smith said the fire service received numerous calls around 9.20am.

He said: “The petrol was spread across surfaces and formed a mist which when mixed with air created a vapour cloud. The cause of the fire was ignition by a naked flame.”

He said the explosion sent a window frame flying 50 metres on to an industrial roof. Glass was found 20 to 30 metres from the building.

Mr Gradwell-Smith said a neighbour from flat 286 had bravely tried to pull Reena to a place of safety after the explosion. She was found in the living area of his flat. Petrol reside was found her pyjama bottoms.

He said: “We located a claw hammer which we believed was used to forced entry.” But he said no container that would have been used to hold the petrol had been found.

Asked by the coroner, he said it was not until the following day that they were able to confirm there were no more casualties.

Pathologist Dr Virginia Fitpatrick-Swallow found the cause of death to be head and chest injuries following an explosion that probably threw her hard against a wall.

“She would have been unconscious within milliseconds of explosion,” she said.

There were no traces of alcohol or other substances in her body.

Burns and trauma specialist Niall Martin said he believed Reena was unconscious but not deceased immediately after the explosion. He said she would have “waning signs of life” for up to 30 minutes before finally succumbing.

Dr Fitzpatrick-Swallow said a brain expert said Reena would have been unconscious but survived for over an hour.

The coroner concluded she died of misadventure. She said the cause of death was blast injuries.