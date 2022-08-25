Vile and depraved Bedford brothers who raped and abused children put behind bars

Two “vile and depraved” brothers who raped and sexually abused children have been jailed for almost 15 years between them.Connor, 24, and Kiyle Lappin, 22, were both found guilty of raping a child under 13 following a trial.

Connor was also found guilty of sexual assault of a child under 13, while Kiyle was found to have indecent images of children on his phone.

Connor, of Clover Way, Kempston, was sentenced to nine years for rape and three years eight months for the sexual assault, to be served concurrently.

Kiyle Lappin and Connor Lappin

Kiyle, of High Street, Bedford, was found guilty of rape and pleaded guilty to seven separate offences linked to indecent images of children. He was sentenced to three years and four months for the rape and a total of 22 months for the images offences.

This will be served consecutively, taking his total sentence to five years and two months.

The pair were also made subject to sexual harm prevention orders for life at Luton Crown Court on Friday (August 19).

DC Samantha Ostley, who led the investigation, said: “Connor and Kiyle Lappin clearly pose a risk to children in our community.“Their actions are vile and depraved, plain and simple. I am glad they will now be going to prison for a very long time.

“We will always be on the side of victims of sexual abuse, regardless of their age, gender and background, or the circumstances of the offence.

“It is never too late to come forward and get justice. We will do everything in our power to support you at every stage of the process.”