Former Bedford police officer jailed for online child sexual offences

A former Bedfordshire Police inspector has been sentenced to 30 months imprisonment for online child sexual offences.

John Nichols, 51, of Bedford, was handed a custodial sentence today (Wednesday) for his offences which were uncovered following a covert online investigation by the Metropolitan Police Service.

Nichols had pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by video link on July 27 to attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence and making an indecent photograph of a child. He was then bailed pending sentencing at Inner London Crown Court today.

John Nichols

Nichols was sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment for attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence – and four months to be served concurrently for making an indecent photograph. He will also be made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

Assistant chief constable Sharn Basra said: “As a senior leader in policing, nothing could disappoint me more than the thought of an officer, whose very role is to protect the vulnerable, committing such vile offences.

"We know the public’s trust in policing nationally has been damaged over recent years, this appalling case only serves to impact this further. For this I can only apologise and assure all our communities that the police service is fully committed to investigating and bringing to justice those who commit crime, whoever they may be.