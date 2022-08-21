Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s was stabbed.

Beds Police were called to a report of a stabbing on Palgrave Road in Bedford just before 6.30pm yesterday (Saturday, August 20).

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but pronounced dead shortly after. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Last night officers arrested a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s on suspicion of murder. Both remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“We have so far made two arrests in connection with this incident and are carrying out numerous lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances that led to this man’s tragic death.

“This was a horrific incident that happened in the early evening in a busy residential area, and we are asking anyone who has any information to get it touch with us immediately.”

There will be increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance to residents and a team of detectives will be completing local enquiries.

Anyone with information can call 101 or report online quoting Operation Nectarine.