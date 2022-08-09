‘Threatening and violent’ beggar banned from Bedford and ANY Tesco in town

A 38-year-old man has been banned from begging in Bedford town centre and attending any Tesco supermarket after threatening numerous members of the public.

Mohammed Ouadi, of Bedford, was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 5), banning him from entering Tesco supermarkets in Bedford and from carrying out any activity relating to begging in the town centre.

Inspector Samantha Hunt, from the Bedford Community Policing Team, said: “We were receiving numerous reports of Ouadi begging and carrying out aggressive, threatening, and violent behaviour.

Mohammed Ouadi

"I’d like to thank those who came forward to share this information, as it had made them feel so uncomfortable it was putting them off visiting the town and Tesco stores within Bedford.

“As a police force we are committed to protecting people and helping the vulnerable, however, in this instance Ouadi was acting unacceptably and so we sought civil powers to prevent this from affecting more people in our neighbourhood.”