This huge knife was handed into the Priory Marina Beefeater in Bedford

It comes after police finished their week-long amnesty
By Clare Turner
Published 24th May 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:02 BST

Now, that’s some knife.

The huge blade was found by a member of the public who handed it into the Priory Marina Beefeater on Friday (May 19).

This knife was handed into the Priory Marina Beefeater (Picture courtesy of North Bedfordshire Rural Community Policing)This knife was handed into the Priory Marina Beefeater (Picture courtesy of North Bedfordshire Rural Community Policing)
This knife was handed into the Priory Marina Beefeater (Picture courtesy of North Bedfordshire Rural Community Policing)

The find came at the end of the police’s week-long knife amnesty – called Operation Sceptre.

Officers worked with schools to highlight the dangers of knife crime, talked to retailers to make sure knives weren’t sold to underage buyers, and carried out weapons sweeps across the area.

They also asked people hand in knives and other dangerous weapons.

So far, the tally hasn’t yet been revealed but last year, more than 4,100 weapons were handed into the force’s 11 weapons bins located across the county – marking the highest number on record.

Detective Inspector Liz Spurling said: “Though we are pleased to report a 14% decrease in recorded knife-related incidents, in recent weeks we have seen knife crime continue to devastate families and communities in our county and we simply cannot allow for such activity on our streets.”