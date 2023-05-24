This huge knife was handed into the Priory Marina Beefeater in Bedford

It comes after police finished their week-long amnesty

Now, that’s some knife.

The huge blade was found by a member of the public who handed it into the Priory Marina Beefeater on Friday (May 19).

This knife was handed into the Priory Marina Beefeater (Picture courtesy of North Bedfordshire Rural Community Policing)

The find came at the end of the police’s week-long knife amnesty – called Operation Sceptre.

Officers worked with schools to highlight the dangers of knife crime, talked to retailers to make sure knives weren’t sold to underage buyers, and carried out weapons sweeps across the area.

They also asked people hand in knives and other dangerous weapons.

So far, the tally hasn’t yet been revealed but last year, more than 4,100 weapons were handed into the force’s 11 weapons bins located across the county – marking the highest number on record.