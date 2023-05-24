Police target ATM robbery pair during dawn raids in Bedford

Police have arrested five people – including two suspected of multiple burglaries and thefts – during early-morning raids.
Yesterday (Tuesday), dozens of officers hit properties in Bedford; Ampthill Road, Kempston Hardwick; and Potton.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft offences in connection with a number of ATM thefts in Bedfordshire and across the eastern region.
A man and two women were also arrested for failing to appear in court. One of the women was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
Three of them remain in police custody, while the other two have since been released on bail pending further investigation.
In addition, several stolen vehicles were recovered, including three caravans, a motorbike, and a van. Suspected cannabis plants were also discovered.
Bedfordshire Police Chief Inspector Mark Farrant, who led the operation, said: “Today’s operation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to tackling crimes like burglary and theft.
“We will not tolerate such criminal activities in our communities and our dedicated efforts aim to ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable for their actions.”