The incident happened at Allhallows car park and has had a lasting effect on him

A police officer has spoken of the agony of being bitten as he tackled a thief.

In a post on social media, Community Sergeant Phil Boyd recounted the incident which has left him seriously questioning whether he wants to stay on in the force.

Community Sergeant Phil Boyd (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Ben Noonan – who remains on remand in prison – has already pleaded guilty to numerous offences including thefts from shop, burglaries and public order offences as well as assaulting an emergency worker on PCSO Bevis-Mott and an ABH assault on Police Sergeant Phil Boyd in the town centre.

The incident happened when PCSO Bevis-Mott unexpectedly found Noonan – wanted for numerous theft and burglary offences at the time – at an address in the town centre, Noonan punched him in the head before threatening to stab him.

Noonan then got on his toes, running to Allhallows car park where PS Boyd picked up the pursuit.

He said: “I followed and we began searching the levels before Noonan was spotted hiding behind a car and when challenged suddenly ran out to the narrow overhanging ledge that overlooks the bus station."

The incident at Allhallows car park (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

PS Boyd caught hold of Noonan as he tried to jump through a window into another building and tackled him to the ground.

He said: “He was agitated, aggressive and resisting. I tried to calm him explaining he was locked up now with no chance of getting away. I was stronger. In control. I shouted at the crowd gathering below to record what was happening. My body worn video was recording but I wanted all angles.”

It was then that Noonan spat in his face before biting him.

"He suddenly latched on to my hand with his teeth clamping down as hard as he could between my thumb and index finger. I screamed in agony. The pain unbearable.

The bite

“I honestly thought he was going to rip a chunk of my hand off. Looking into his eyes it was clear to me that was his intention. The pain was horrific. I couldn’t stop him. I couldn’t get him off. I screamed at him to let go.”

In the end, PS Boyd punched him in his face and he let go of his grip. Police arrived and Noonan was cuffed and put in a spit hood.

Then the officer – badly shaken – went to hospital where he was treated for the bite.

Noonan will be sentenced in December and will remain in prison until that time.

PS Boyd added: "Officers often write he will have time to reflect on his behaviour. He won’t. He doesn’t care. I do take some satisfaction knowing for that period of time he cannot hurt anyone. He cannot impact any businesses. We will have to see if the justice system helps him and he takes those steps and makes those choices to engage with the support available to him and change his life. Ultimately, he has to make that decision. I hope he does. I hope he lives a life worth living.”

