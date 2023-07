A knife and cash were also found

Police seized this knife, drugs and cash during a stop and search in Kempston.

Two men in their early 20s were arrested for conspiracy to supply drugs and possession of a knife.

The search was part of a police campaign to stop serious youth violence and happened on Thursday (July 6) at 4pm.

Two males have been arrested for conspiracy to supply drugs and possession of a knife (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)