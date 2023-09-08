Watch more videos on Shots!

Two men raped by an “arrogant, narcissistic and self-obsessed” rapist they met through the dating app Grindr have spoken out about their ordeal as their attacker was jailed.

Mohammed Altaher, of Cardington Road, Bedford, was handed a 10-year prison sentence after being found guilty of raping the men in two separate attacks in August and September 2019, after they reported the incidents to police independently of each other.

Both men had met Altaher through the dating app Grindr.

The first victim met the 38-year-old at his home address in Bedford with the intention of engaging in sexual activity with him.

However, Altaher became aggressive and left the victim feeling scared, so he withdrew consent – which Altaher ignored.

The victim sustained multiple injuries as a result of this violent rape and disclosed the attack to a sexual assault referral centre the following day.

In a victim impact statement, he talked about how the attack had affected him, saying: “The effect of what happened to me is significant and has impacted on my mental health and wellbeing.

“Simple things like going to the local shop causes me increased anxiety as I struggle being around people, and I feel intimidated and on guard.

“This was never an issue for me before this awful thing happened to me.

“I am not the person I used to be, this assault has had a profound impact on my life and those around me. I did not deserve this and am seeking closure to begin the process of rebuilding my life.”

A second victim told police that he had also been at Altaher’s home address and been encouraged to take the drug MCAT.

They had consensual sex, but after this the victim started to feel unwell. However, Altaher carried on the sexual activity, violently sexually assaulting the victim in the bathroom before raping him.

The victim took the brave step of reporting it to police a couple of months later.

His honour Recorder Johnson, sentencing Altaher, in his closing remarks said: “Your approach to both of those encounters was to treat both of your victims as objects with whom you could do what you wished, when you wished, as you wished.

“You are an intelligent man: as you were very keen for the jury to know, you have a Doctorate. You are also, however, an arrogant man – or to use the language of the probation officer, from which I do not dissent, ‘quite a narcissistic individual and very self-obsessed’.

“Your arrogance is the backdrop to this offending.

“What Dr Altaher wants, Dr Altaher gets, and if what you want is sexual intercourse, then the consent of whoever you want it with matters to you not at all.”

Altaher was convicted of two counts of rape as well as one count of sexual assault by penetration and today (Friday) at St Albans Crown Court, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Detective Constable Kevin Cheese, from Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team (RASSO), said: “Altaher carried out these violent rapes and showed no care or compassion for his victims. His actions were purely for his own sexual gratification and he betrayed their level of trust.

"Regardless of how and where you meet someone, consent for sexual activity can be withdrawn at any time. No will always mean no.

“We are aware that there is under reporting around male victims of sexual violence, but this case demonstrates that we will listen and support you.