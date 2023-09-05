Man arrested for anti-social behaviour outside two schools in Bedford's Polhill Avenue

The incident happened outside St John Rigby Roman Catholic School and Goldington Academy earlier today (Tuesday)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of public disorder and anti-social behaviour following an incident earlier today (Tuesday).

Police say it took place outside St John Rigby Roman Catholic School and Goldington Academy – which are both in the Polhill Avenue area of Bedford.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward – either report it online or call police on 101 quoting the reference 103 of 5 September.