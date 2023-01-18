£70k cannabis seized in Kempston dawn raid

Two men from Bedford have been charged with drug dealing offences following separate raids by local community officers.

In the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday), officers seized cannabis worth up to £70,000 from an address in Kempston.

Arber Ruci, 20, of Chantry Road, Kempston, has subsequently been charged with the production of cannabis.

Police raided the cannabis factory on Tuesday morning

Officers are also applying for a full closure order on the property.

During another raid on Friday (January 13), large quantities of class A and class B drugs were uncovered.

Jason Speed, 51, of Dearne Walk, Bedford, has since been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cannabis.

Sergeant John Killick, from the Bedford community team, said: “We are determined to do all we can to target and disrupt the use and supply of drugs and the criminality that brings into our communities.

“Any information related to drugs should be reported to help us build a clearer picture so we can take action.”

