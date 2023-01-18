News you can trust since 1845
Police bust cannabis factory in Kempston in dawn raid

Officers got a tip-off from the public

By Clare Turner
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 10:19am

Police bust this cannabis factory in Kempston during an early morning raid yesterday (Tuesday).

Officers applied for a warrant after getting a tip-off from members of the public.

One person found inside was arrested and is appearing at court today (Wednesday).

The drugs bust in Kempston
Police will be approaching the court to request the property is closed.

