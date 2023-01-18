Police bust cannabis factory in Kempston in dawn raid
Officers got a tip-off from the public
By Clare Turner
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 10:19am
Police bust this cannabis factory in Kempston during an early morning raid yesterday (Tuesday).
Officers applied for a warrant after getting a tip-off from members of the public.
Advertisement
One person found inside was arrested and is appearing at court today (Wednesday).
Police will be approaching the court to request the property is closed.