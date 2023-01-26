£400 fine for fly-tipper who dumped waste oil at recycling bank near Bedford

A fly-tipper has been hit with a £400 fine after dumping waste oil at a glass recycling bank.

The man was identified by Bedford Borough Council’s environmental crime team and given the fixed penalty notice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It comes just days after another man was fined for dumping waste in front of a ‘no fly-tipping’ sign – with both offences happening in Great Denham.

The dumped waste

Bedford council says it will continue to clamp down on fly-tipping, and anyone caught can expect a fixed penalty notice or prosecution.

Councillor Charles Royden, Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: “Fly-tipping can ruin our countryside and our communities, we will continue to raise awareness that it is criminal and unacceptable. Our enforcement teams work tirelessly to find and prosecute people who are carrying out unlawful activities.”

He added: It’s disappointing that a minority of residents misuse our recycling banks if you have extra waste such as waste engine oil take it to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Barkers Lane, don’t leave it at our glass and clothes recycling centres.”