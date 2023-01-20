Man fined after dumping rubbish in front of 'no fly-tipping' sign in Great Denham

A man who dumped rubbish in front of a ‘no fly-tipping’ sign has been stung with a £400 fine.

The fly-tipper dumped the waste outside a clothes recycling bank in Great Denham – but was caught on CCTV and identified by the council’s environmental crime team.

Advertisement

Councillor Charles Royden, Portfolio Holder for Environment, said, "Fly-tipping can ruin our countryside and our communities, we will continue to raise awareness that it is criminal and unacceptable.

The dumped rubbish

“Our enforcement teams are working tirelessly to find and prosecute people who are carrying out unlawful activities. If you witness an incident of fly-tipping, please report it as soon as you can to give our officers the best chance of catching the perpetrators.”

Bulky waste can be taken to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre

Advertisement