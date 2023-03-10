Police urge Bedford drivers to be vigilant after spike in cars thefts overnight

Police are urging people in Bedford to be vigilant after SEVEN cars were stolen overnight.
Officers haven’t revealed where exactly in the town the crime spree happened but said a mix of cars, vans and motorbikes were taken.
Four cars were also broken into on Tuesday night.
And in a post on social media, the Bedford Community Policing Team encouraged people to:
Remove any valuables or tools and lock your vehicle when you leave it
Consider getting a steering wheel lock
If you have a keyless car, keep your keys in a signal-blocking pouch
If you own a motorbike consider installing a ground anchor and use a sturdy chain and padlock
Park in a well-lit area and get a domestic CCTV system
Consider a vehicle tracking device
If you see or hear anything suspicious report it online or call police on 101.