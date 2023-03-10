Police urge Bedford drivers to be vigilant after spike in cars thefts overnight

And it wasn’t just cars – vans and motorbikes were targeted too

Police are urging people in Bedford to be vigilant after SEVEN cars were stolen overnight.

Officers haven’t revealed where exactly in the town the crime spree happened but said a mix of cars, vans and motorbikes were taken.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seven cars were stolen overnight in Bedford

Four cars were also broken into on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And in a post on social media, the Bedford Community Policing Team encouraged people to:

Remove any valuables or tools and lock your vehicle when you leave it

Consider getting a steering wheel lock

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have a keyless car, keep your keys in a signal-blocking pouch

If you own a motorbike consider installing a ground anchor and use a sturdy chain and padlock

Park in a well-lit area and get a domestic CCTV system

Advertisement

Advertisement

Consider a vehicle tracking device