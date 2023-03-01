Police urge Marston Moretaine drivers to be vigilant after spike in cars being broken into

Police are urging people to be vigilant following a spike in the number of thefts from cars.
The offences have been happening in the Marston Moretaine area.
And in a post on social media, the Ampthill Community Policing Team encouraged people to:
Lock and secure your car
Take valuables with you
Keep your car keys out of sight
Park in well-lit areas
Place your car keys in a Faraday bag/signal blocking pouch
Use CCTV cameras where possible
If you see or hear anything suspicious report it online or call police on 101.