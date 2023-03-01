News you can trust since 1845
Police urge Marston Moretaine drivers to be vigilant after spike in cars being broken into

Take your valuables with you

By Clare Turner
5 hours ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 4:40pm

Police are urging people to be vigilant following a spike in the number of thefts from cars.

The offences have been happening in the Marston Moretaine area.

And in a post on social media, the Ampthill Community Policing Team encouraged people to:

Lock and secure your car

Take valuables with you

Keep your car keys out of sight

Park in well-lit areas

Place your car keys in a Faraday bag/signal blocking pouch

Use CCTV cameras where possible

If you see or hear anything suspicious report it online or call police on 101.