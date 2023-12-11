News you can trust since 1845
Police step up patrols near primary school in Bedford after reports of drug dealing close by

They even installed CCTV back in September but dealers keep coming back
By Clare Turner
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 11:58 GMT
Police have stepped up high-vis patrols in Slade Walk following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug use.

In a post on social media, officers confirmed they had even talked to the headmaster of Livingstone Primary School as Slade Walk – off Clapham Road –provides access to the school.

The post said: “We have noted down the concerns and risks of such behaviour within an area that parents, staff and children use to go and leave school. I would like to reassure all members of the public that we take such things very seriously and we look to continue making an appearance to not only disperse any form of antisocial behaviour but to keep the children of our community safe.

Police patrolling Slade Walk (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)Police patrolling Slade Walk (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
“Safeguarding has been given on this matter and it is prudent that if anyone sees anything suspicious, to report it to the police on either 101 or 999.”

A couple of months back in September, Bedford Today reported how police had installed crime prevention signs and a CCTV camera in the area – but to little avail it would seem.