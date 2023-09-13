Police step up patrols and install CCTV near Bedford's Clapham Road following spike in drug dealing
They’ve also carried out stop and searches
Police have stepped up patrols on Slade Walk, off Clapham Road, following complaints from the public.
On Monday (September 11) they put up crime prevention signs – and have even installed a CCTV camera.
In a post on social media, officers said they’ve also carried out stop and searches in the area following reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.