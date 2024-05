Police out and about in Ampthill (Picture: Ampthill Community Policing Team)

Don’t be alarmed if you see more high-vis police out and about.

Officers are stepping up patrols in Flitwick and Ampthill following reports of numerous thefts from cars.

They are patrolling these areas on foot and in marked vehicles following the spate.

