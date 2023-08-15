News you can trust since 1845
Police step up patrols at nature reserve in Bedford's Prime Ministers as part of drugs crackdown

They’ve targeted the area following tip-offs from the public
By Clare Turner
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:06 BST
Police at the Hill Rise Nature Reserve (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)Police at the Hill Rise Nature Reserve (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
Police at the Hill Rise Nature Reserve (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Police have stepped up patrols at Hill Rise Nature Reserve after reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

Earlier this month, we revealed how seven people had been stopped and searched for drugs at the reserve in Park Road North

And officers have confirmed in a post on social media they will continue to keep up the pressure following concerns from residents in the Prime Ministers area.

Officers said: “The team will carry on with these patrols, in the hope that residents will see a decrease in the highlighted issues and that they can continue enjoying this area and not have their quality of life affected.”