Police step up patrols at nature reserve in Bedford's Prime Ministers as part of drugs crackdown

Police at the Hill Rise Nature Reserve (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Police have stepped up patrols at Hill Rise Nature Reserve after reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

Earlier this month, we revealed how seven people had been stopped and searched for drugs at the reserve in Park Road North

And officers have confirmed in a post on social media they will continue to keep up the pressure following concerns from residents in the Prime Ministers area.