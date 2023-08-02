Nearly 10 people stopped and searched in Bedford's Harpur ward as part of drugs crackdown

Nearly 10 people were stopped and searched at various locations in Bedford’s Harpur ward yesterday (Tuesday) and today (Wednesday).
It was part of an ongoing drugs crackdown in the area.
First up, near Foster Hill Road, police stopped and searched one male for drugs and arrested his female companion, who was wanted for breaching a court order.
Then this morning (Wednesday) – while out on Chaucer Road – officers arrested another male wanted for bail offences while they were at an address where drug issues had been reported.
A further seven people were then stopped and searched for drugs on Park Road North this afternoon following a report of multiple people using drugs at the Hill Rise Nature Reserve.