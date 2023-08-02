News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Nearly 10 people stopped and searched in Bedford's Harpur ward as part of drugs crackdown

People have also been using drugs at the nature reserve in Black Tom
By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 17:20 BST

Nearly 10 people were stopped and searched at various locations in Bedford’s Harpur ward yesterday (Tuesday) and today (Wednesday).

It was part of an ongoing drugs crackdown in the area.

First up, near Foster Hill Road, police stopped and searched one male for drugs and arrested his female companion, who was wanted for breaching a court order.

Seven people were stopped and searched for drugs at the Hill Rise Nature ReserveSeven people were stopped and searched for drugs at the Hill Rise Nature Reserve
Seven people were stopped and searched for drugs at the Hill Rise Nature Reserve
Most Popular

Then this morning (Wednesday) – while out on Chaucer Road – officers arrested another male wanted for bail offences while they were at an address where drug issues had been reported.

A further seven people were then stopped and searched for drugs on Park Road North this afternoon following a report of multiple people using drugs at the Hill Rise Nature Reserve.