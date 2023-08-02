Nearly 10 people stopped and searched in Bedford's Harpur ward as part of drugs crackdown

People have also been using drugs at the nature reserve in Black Tom

Nearly 10 people were stopped and searched at various locations in Bedford’s Harpur ward yesterday (Tuesday) and today (Wednesday).

It was part of an ongoing drugs crackdown in the area.

First up, near Foster Hill Road, police stopped and searched one male for drugs and arrested his female companion, who was wanted for breaching a court order.

Seven people were stopped and searched for drugs at the Hill Rise Nature Reserve

Then this morning (Wednesday) – while out on Chaucer Road – officers arrested another male wanted for bail offences while they were at an address where drug issues had been reported.