The force has said it will “utilise measures” like stop and search “where necessary and appropriate”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers seized these three knives following the mass brawl in Bedford Park yesterday (Tuesday).

Last night, Bedford Today revealed how police had taken the dramatic step of doing controversial stop and searches in the area after being granted a Section 60 order until midnight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident happened at around 2.25pm and since then, officers have been carrying out high-vis and plain-clothed patrols in and around Bedford Park.

These three weapons have been taken off the streets

The three weapons have been taken off the streets and two teenagers have been charged with possession of a bladed article.