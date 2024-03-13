The force has said it will “utilise measures” like stop and search “where necessary and appropriate”

Police seize these THREE KNIVES following mass brawl in Bedford Park
Officers seized these three knives following the mass brawl in Bedford Park yesterday (Tuesday).
Last night, Bedford Today revealed how police had taken the dramatic step of doing controversial stop and searches in the area after being granted a Section 60 order until midnight.
The incident happened at around 2.25pm and since then, officers have been carrying out high-vis and plain-clothed patrols in and around Bedford Park.
The three weapons have been taken off the streets and two teenagers have been charged with possession of a bladed article.
In a post on social media, Bedfordshire Police said: “We will continue to utilise measures like Section 60 where necessary and appropriate to deter potential threats and help keep our neighbourhoods safe.”