The order covers the area marked in yellow on this map

Two men have been arrested after a large fight broke out in Bedford Park yesterday (Tuesday).

Police were called to the park at around 2.25pm after being told a large group of males were fighting in the park – recovering two lock knives and a large machete.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article and remain in custody for questioning.

Police were also granted additional powers to carry out stop searches in the area around the park – marked in yellow on this map – including Park Avenue, Clapham Road, Manton Lane, St Peters Street, Brickhill Drive and the B660.

Officers also stepped up their presence in the area.

Inspector Carl Perri from the Bedford Community Policing Team said: “I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it to get in touch. We would like to thank the residents of Bedford for their support.”