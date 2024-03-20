Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police officer has spoken of his disappointment after seeing two prolific thieves back on the street despite arresting one of them yesterday (Tuesday).

In a post on social media this afternoon (Wednesday), the officer said: “Today while on patrol I have just seen both these individuals back walking the streets in the usual areas with yesterday’s shoplifter turning up at a well-known address for whatever reason

“I must have let out the most audible sigh upon seeing these two prolific thieves, back out in Bedford town centre. Knowing that they have appeared at court once again for multiple offences that have such an impact on communities, and that once again they are back out to offend… because, make no mistake about it, they will continue to offend. The cycle begins again.”

The previous two separate arrests (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Yesterday, Bedford Today reported how police nicked a woman they’d described as a prolific and nuisance shoplifter after she hit Morrisons Daily in Greenhill Street.