Prolific nuisance shoplifter nicked after stealing items from Bedford's Morrisons
She was also in breach of her court bail conditions
A woman who police have described as a prolific and nuisance shoplifter was arrested this afternoon (Tuesday) after targeting Morrisons Daily in Greenhill Street.
Despite officers catching up with her minutes later in Union Street, she was minus the pilfered goods. Needless to say, she was arrested for theft and also for being in breach of her court bail conditions.