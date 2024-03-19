Prolific nuisance shoplifter nicked after stealing items from Bedford's Morrisons

She was also in breach of her court bail conditions
By Clare Turner
Published 19th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
The arrest at Union Street, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)The arrest at Union Street, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
A woman who police have described as a prolific and nuisance shoplifter was arrested this afternoon (Tuesday) after targeting Morrisons Daily in Greenhill Street.

Despite officers catching up with her minutes later in Union Street, she was minus the pilfered goods. Needless to say, she was arrested for theft and also for being in breach of her court bail conditions.