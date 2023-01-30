Police officer gets award after tracking down family who stole £1.7m antiques from Bedford pensioner
He was one of 19 officers and staff commended
A police officer at the centre of an investigation into the theft of dozens of valuable jade and ivory ornaments over a six-year period has received a top award.
And he's not the only one as a whole plethora of officers have been commended for their efforts.
Investigation officer Dave Brecknock received a Chief Constable’s Commendation for his work investigating a family which made £1.7 million from a pensioner's stolen antiques
The three ringleaders were jailed for a total of 16 years.
Also praised were the team who brought to justice a couple who had sexually and mentally abused children. Detective sergeant Rebecca Breed and detective constable Nina Bradbury were commended for their work in securing lengthy prison sentences in relation to the non-recent sexual offences, physical abuse and neglect.
They were among 19 officers and staff celebrated at Bedfordshire Police’s Long Service and Chief Commendation ceremony held on Thursday.
The event celebrated outstanding work and marked the long service of 10 police officers and staff who started their careers more than 20 years ago including special constable Liberato Lionetti who has dedicated thousands of hours of his own time to support community policing and training Police cadets during 19 years of service.
Police staff member Beth Cavill was also recognised for her life-saving efforts to save an elderly man on her way to work.
Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: “At a time where policing is coming under heavy scrutiny, it was great to celebrate the positive and I would like to thank my officers and staff for everything they do which often goes under the radar.
“We heard stories of outstanding contributions to protecting the public and incredible career histories. It was a great pleasure to personally thank people for their dedication and commitment to keeping Bedfordshire safe.”
Officers from the Armed Policing Unit, Public Protection Unit, Crime, Intelligence and Community teams were also recognised at the event, while officers and staff from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and Joint Protective Services were among those to receive long service and good conduct medals.