He was caught on CCTV smashing the patio door

A 46-year-old man with links to Bedford has been arrested in connection with the theft of a beloved family pet Dachshund called Twiglet.

The burglary happened in Saffron Walden, Essex, and the family’s CCTV caught the whole thing.

Twiglet the dog

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cameras showed a man smashing the patio door and taking the 16-month-old Dachshund on July 26.

The following day, Twiglet’s owner was contacted by a member of the public after seeing a police appeal and she’s now been reunited with her owner.

In a joint operation between Essex Police and Bedfordshire Police, a 46-year-old man, with links to Bedford, Potton and St Neots, was arrested on Friday, August 4 and questioned on suspicion of burglary.

He remains on police bail for this while investigation continues, but was charged and remanded in custody over unrelated matters.

DS Dan Smith, of Braintree CID, said: “We continue to work with colleagues in Bedfordshire as we pursue a number of key lines of enquiry in relation to this incident.