Man prosecuted after waste dumped in field near Bedford is traced back to him

Bedford Borough Council is continuing its campaign against fly-tipping
By Hannah Richardson
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 15:33 BST

A Coventry man has been prosecuted and fined £1,694 after his waste was found fly-tipped in Wootton.

In July 2022, the Bedford Borough Council Enviro Crime team received a report of fly-tipping in the entrance to a field in Hall End Road. During a search of the waste, items were found connecting it to Michael Cawley, of Renfrew Walk, Coventry.

Officers asked Cawley to attend an interview under caution, but he didn’t attend, telling officers that he had sold his van with the fly-tipped waste in it.

The rubbish fly-tipped in WoottonThe rubbish fly-tipped in Wootton
He was served a notice under Section 108 of the Environment Act, requiring further information about who the vehicle was sold to. When he failed to respond, or to give the council any further help with its enquires, the matter was brought before the courts.

Cawley was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £770 costs and a £264 victim surcharge at Luton Magistrates Court on July 28 2023. He failed to attend court and was found guilty in his absence of obstructing the council’s investigation.

Councillor Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, said: “Our teams and volunteers work really hard to keep Bedford Borough safe, clean and looking its best.

"Fly-tipped waste poses a risk to pets and wildlife and can attract vermin such as rats. Further to this, the money spent on cleaning up after people that choose to fly-tip could be much better used elsewhere.

“I would like to thank the community, along with council staff, for their help in reporting fly-tipping when they see it, enabling our Enviro Crime team to investigate and arrange for the waste to be removed.”

Bedford residents are encouraged to report any fly-tipping they see to the council as soon as they can. This enables the team to clear the waste and give officers the best chance of catching those who have committed the crime.

The council is also encouraging local residents to help identify these individuals who have been caught fly-tipping on camera.

Fly-tipping is the illegal disposal of waste on land that doesn't have a licence to accept it. This includes leaving rubbish next to a litter bin. Bedford Borough Council is urging residents who see fly-tipping to report it online.