Man still in critical condition after serious assault in Bedford a month ago

Police are still appealing for information ONE MONTH after a man was seriously assaulted in Bedford.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he still remains in a critical condition.

The attack happened between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Wednesday July 13 in Aspley Road.

Aspley Road in Bedford

Detective Constable Rebecca Crowley said: “It’s been a month since this incident occurred, we are still working to establish the circumstances around what happened and piecing pieces of evidence together.

“The victim received horrific injuries and remains in a critical condition, and thoughts go out to his friends and family.

“We are urging anyone who was in the vicinity of Aspley Road or Edward Road, or who has any dash cam or CCTV footage, to get in touch as any information could assist our inquiries and help us piece together how this awful assault occurred.”

Three men were previously arrested in connection with the incident but have since been released on bail.