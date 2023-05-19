News you can trust since 1845
Man seriously injured after being stabbed in the leg in Bedford's Cauldwell Street

It happened on Wednesday morning

By Clare Turner
Published 19th May 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 15:55 BST

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in the leg on Wednesday morning (May 17).

Police were called to Cauldwell Street shortly before 9.30am following reports of a man in his 30s being injured.

A man was stabbed in Bedford's Cauldwell Street
He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

PC Kirsty Allen, from Bedfordshire Police’s crime investigation department, said: "This senseless violence has left a man with serious injuries, that luckily are not life threatening.

"We know the town centre would have been busy at this time, so anyone that was in the area and witnessed this incident or the events that followed, please get in touch. Any information could be vital in helping us with our investigation."

Anyone with information can call 101 or report it online quoting crime reference 40/26068/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.