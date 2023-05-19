Bedford paedophile banned from ever teaching again after plotting to sexually abuse child

Former teacher Ian Stockdale has been banned from ever teaching again after admitting to a string of child sex offences.

A professional conduct panel met to discuss Stockdale’s crimes, which he was jailed for just over a year ago.

Stockdale, of Haynes Road, Bedford, pleaded guilty to one count of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, two counts of making indecent photographs of children and one count of possessing indecent photographs of children.

He came to the attention of Bedfordshire Police two years ago after he chatted with an undercover officer on social media about the sexual abuse of her nine-year-old daughter. He had even arranged to meet up with her.

The conduct hearing – by the Teaching Regulation Agency on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education – was satisfied the 51-year-old had breached the Teachers’ Standards.

And it also said the teaching ban for Stockdale – who had taught at Wootton Academy Trust – should never be subject to any review.

Sarah Buxcey – acting on behalf of the Secretary of State – said: “In my judgment, the lack of insight and remorse means that there is some risk of the repetition of this behaviour and this puts at risk the future wellbeing of pupils.”

Last year, Stockdale was sentenced to four years at Luton Crown Court and was handed a lifelong sexual harm prevention order

At the time, Detective Constable Bianca Lazar from Bedfordshire Police Cyber Hub said: “Stockdale is a dangerous predator who posed a significant threat to children.

“I have no doubt that if we had not arrested him prior to the arranged meet, he would have gone ahead with his plan to meet our undercover officer under the belief that he was meeting the woman to commit sexual offences against her child.

